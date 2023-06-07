Jon Moxley Bringing Tag Partner To NJPW Strong Independence Day

El Desperado has made it clear that he wants another piece of Jon Moxley following their No Disqualification Match last summer at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Music City Mayhem event. That night in Nashville, Tennessee, Moxley picked up the victory via referee's decision. The Blackpool Combat Club member has now responded to the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion's offer of a rematch by proposing a different kind of bout for NJPW STRONG's Independence Day events on July 4 and 5 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

"El Desperado, you sick son of a b***h," Moxley said in a video clip posted on social media by NJPW. "You're still talking trash all over the world about Jon Moxley after the last time we crossed paths. We both had to get a tetanus shot after that match. That's how bad it was. And you want some more of that, huh? ... You got a partner? I got plenty of partners ... For this, I'm going deep, deep, deep into the history books. And it's gonna be me and 'The Notorious 187' Homicide against El Desperado and whoever you can drag to the table with you."

Although that tag team match has yet to be officially confirmed by NJPW as of this writing, two title clashes have been penciled in for Independence Day, with Francesco Akira and TJP defending the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship against Clark Connors and Dan Moloney on July 4, while KENTA puts the Strong Openweight Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston on July 5.