Buff Bagwell Gives Update On Health And Sobriety

In 2020, Buff Bagwell relapsed on his road to recovery following years of addiction issues, but he's been doing well since he became sober again. While speaking to Eric Bischoff as part of an AdFreeShows Q&A session, Bagwell revealed that he just got his nine-month sobriety chip. Furthermore, he's found the recovery process easier this time around, even though it's felt long at times.

"It really wasn't hard when I decided to do this, but the nine-month chip is a big rumor of it's one of the hardest. It wasn't a hard chip, but it was the longest. 30 came in no time, 60 came in no time, and then, you know, 90... I went to three or four meetings and I was like, 'Is it still not been nine months?' That nine-month shift was a long one."

That said, while Bagwell has remained sober, he occasionally has to resist the temptation to drink. The former WCW star explained that he's been drunk in almost every airport he's visited throughout the years, so traveling brings back some memories of days gone by. However, he now manages to overcome the desire to drink by focusing on healthier airport hobbies instead.

"I like going through airports and drinking. I enjoy having a cocktail on an airplane... That was always fun for me, but that's not on the board anymore, so now it just goes to, you know, what I go to is food. That was always a thing for me, was eating healthy of course, so I just dove back into being body Marcus Bagwell."

Additionally, Bagwell enjoys sobriety because it's helped him regain his memory. He said it's important that he remembers people's names and everyday situations, such as being treated to a coffee.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AdFreeShows with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.