This Is What Led To Buff Bagwell Relapsing

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has reflected on what made him relapse. Bagwell has fought alcohol and drug addiction for many years. As of now, he's been sober for five months and feels that the aftercare process will prove to be a long-term solution. Bagwell had actually been on track back in 2020 on his road to sobriety, but disaster struck.

Bagwell suffered several injuries in a car accident, and his patella tendon "exploded," as he described it to Chris Van Vliet. Bagwell said he was facing amputation if he didn't keep his wounds clean and check his blood every four weeks. During an appearance on "The Undisputed Podcast," Bagwell said it was the car accident that led to his relapse.

"My knees still hurt from that car wreck two years ago, and that's kind of led me into that relapse, was that car wreck," Bagwell said. "I had a car wreck August of 2020, which is right after kind of the COVID thing had started, and I really thought maybe it was a good time of a horrible car accident, 'cause wrestling really dipped down with COVID and all that, so I thought, 'Well, I'll take this time to get better and then I can come out of COVID and be ready to roll.'"

Bagwell said he ended up being wrong, as the COVID-19 pandemic was a "horrible" time to do anything, especially in the medical field. Bagwell said he was in the hospital for seven weeks, and during that time period, he had to undergo 21 knee surgeries. Bagwell recalled having a knee operation every three days.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Undisputed Podcast," with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

