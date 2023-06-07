Jay White Issues Stiff Challenge To Ricky Starks In AEW Dynamite Rematch Promo

Tonight's "AEW Dynamite" will feature a rematch pitting "Switchblade" Jay White against "Absolute" Ricky Starks. During the Colorado Springs edition of "AEW Control Center," White issued his final words to his opponent.

"Ricky Starks, you are a very lucky man," White said. "You see, you get the opportunity of a lifetime and you get it twice... You get the chance, the opportunity, the honor to step into the ring with the man that single-handedly sold out Madison Square Garden, and the United Center, and most likely, most probably Wembley — something you, Ricky, could only dream of."

White then recalled their first singles match that took place in Starks' hometown of Austin, Texas, on the May 17 episode of "Dynamite." White called that "opportunity number one" that Starks squandered as he lost by disqualification. But tonight, Starks has his chance at redemption.

"You get a chance once again at your moment and the spotlight, but you're going to find out that Switchblade spotlight is unlike anything you've ever experienced before," White continued. "But that spotlight's gonna be looking down on you as you have your moment, but it's not the moment that you dream of, that you envision, no, no, no. It's going to be much, much bigger, Ricky Starks. You will get the honor to lie there and look up at the spotlight having known that you have just breathed in with the Switchblade. You can listen closely and really hear me say that, 'Mr. Starks, this is still my era. This is the Switchblade era.'"

