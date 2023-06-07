AEW Dynamite Preview (6/7): Tony Khan Announces First Collision Main Event & More

Tony Khan is set to make another announcement regarding the debut of "AEW Collision" on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. AEW's CEO will reveal the main event for the inaugural episode of the new Saturday night show. It was confirmed last week by Khan that CM Punk — who hasn't appeared on AEW programming since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022 — would be making his return to the promotion at the first "Collision" show on June 17.

Two championship matches are set for this evening's broadcast, including Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Swerve Strickland. Also, the AEW TBS Championship will be on the line when Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. answers Kris Statlanders' open challenge.

Elsewhere, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, reigning ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will go up against CHAOS' Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor in a Trios Match, Ricky Starks and Jay White are scheduled to collide with Juice Robinson and FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler banned from ringside, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and FTW Champion HOOK take on Preston Vance and Dralístico in a Texas Tornado Tag Match.

And lastly, fans will hear from reigning AEW World Champion MJF tonight. It will be the first time "The Salt of the Earth" has spoken since successfully defending the world title against Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin in a four-way match at Double or Nothing.