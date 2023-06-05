Tony Khan To Announce First AEW Collision Main Event On Wednesday's Dynamite

With the debut of "AEW Collision" less than two weeks away on June 17, presumably, nothing could be bigger that night than the return of CM Punk. But if you thought that was going to keep Tony Khan from making another announcement, you'd be wrong. In a tweet Monday evening, it was confirmed that Khan will be announcing the first ever "Collision" main event on "Dynamite" this Wednesday night.

This week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan will announce the MAIN EVENT for the Saturday, June 17 Premiere of #AEWCollision! Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Colorado Springs at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/3qWu2mQNdE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2023

It remains to be seen whether or not Punk will be wrestling that Saturday night, given the fact that the show is debuting at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. If not, based on recent reporting, it appears as though AEW is getting closer to finding an opponent for his first program back with the company. A couple of the names reportedly pitched include Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe, but Punk is reportedly more interested in working with "Switchblade" Jay White.

Ticket sales didn't move all that much the day after Khan announced Punk would be returning at "Collision," but having a good main event lined up could certainly change things.