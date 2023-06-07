The Iron Sheik Dead, WWE Legend Dies At Age 81

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81.

In a statement posted to The Iron Sheik's official Twitter account on June 7, it was announced that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known to the world as The Iron Sheik, passed away peacefully.

The statement read, "Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come."

Vaziri leaves behind his wife Caryl of 47 years, his children Tanya, Nikki, and son-in-law Eddie, as well as five grandchildren and two nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Marissa.

In the ring, The Iron Sheik got his start in the early 1970's before making his WWF debut in 1979. He left in 1980 and returned in 1983. From there, he dethroned Bob Backlund to capture his one and only WWF World Heavyweight Championship before losing it to Hulk Hogan to kickstart "Hulkamania." In 1985, Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff won the WWF Tag Team Championship at the very first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden. He also competed at WrestleMania II and III before winning a Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17 in 2001.

Sheik received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2005 and made cameo appearances on WWE programming in the following years. His last match took place on the independent scene in 2007.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of The Iron Sheik at this time.