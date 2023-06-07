The Iron Sheik Once Played Himself On An Unhinged Adult Swim Classic

On June 7, 2023, it was announced that The Iron Sheik passed away aged 81. Also known by his real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, wrestling fans will forever remember the WWE Hall of Famer as one of the greatest heels and entertaining personalities of his generation. However, while his grappling exploits and notable backstage incidents made him a household name in the wrestling world, his talents also extended to the world of acting, as evidenced by his appearance on Adult Swim's "Robot Chicken."

Sheik shows up in two segments that can be found in Season 6's "El Skeletorito" episode. The most memorable sketch, "Iron Sheik of Arabia," takes place in 1916 and is a spoof of David Lean's "Lawrence of Arabia." In the skit, Sheik embarks on a violent rampage, administering his iconic Cobra Clutch finishing maneuver on everyone he encounters. In one scene, he even inflicts the submission hold on a camel.

It's hard to miss Sheik in this sketch as the entire adventure revolves around him causing carnage. However, the same episode also sees him briefly lend his voice to another unhinged story.