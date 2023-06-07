Wrestling World Reacts To The Iron Sheik's Death

On Wednesday, the wrestling world learned of the death of The Iron Sheik, real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, at the age of 81. With "Sheiky Baby" having been a colorful presence in the wrestling world for 50 years, wrestlers and wrestling personnel across multiple generations have taken to Twitter to express their condolences, many of whom worked with him directly.

Perhaps most noteworthy is Ric Flair, who broke into the business with Sheik at Verne Gagne's training camp in 1972. While sharing a Japanese magazine cover that featured the two of them posing together while Flair was NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Flair gave fans a peek at the sense of humor that the younger version of Sheik had:

My Dear Friend Khosrow Vaziri!!! We Started Wrestling Together In 1972. Seems Like So Long Ago! We Crossed Paths So Many Times Over The Years & You Were Always So Entertaining. The Greatest Line You Ever Said To Me In 1972: "If I Had Your Hair, I Would Be With Elizabeth Taylor!"... pic.twitter.com/MG4PO69wP1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 7, 2023

AEW's Ari Daivari, meanwhile, tweeted a screenshot of a note he wrote laying out what Sheik meant to him as a fellow Iranian pro wrestler. "You are, and always will be, the greatest Iranian wrestler of all time," he wrote. "You were always good to [my brother, WWE producer] Shawn and I, and I never forgot that. Some people may not know this, but when my brother went to WWE, that's where [the] Khosrow Daivari [name] came from. It was Iron Sheik's real [first] name and also our father's name, so it had a double meaning."

.@the_ironsheik, you'll always be number 1. Thank you so much 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/tt9y6boNeU — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) June 7, 2023

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque called him "an all-time great performer who...transcended our business" alongside the official memorial tweet from WWE proper, with AEW also expressing their condolences:

The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business. My condolences to The Iron Sheik's family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known the world over as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at age 81. WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik's family, friends and fans.https://t.co/FGE0yKeuWA pic.twitter.com/yVLpLObxFA — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of the Iron Sheik. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/RXLF5TIFDt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his memories of watching The Iron Sheik as a fan on top of noting that they had exactly one match together on a 1987 tour of Dominica:

REMEMBERING THE IRON SHEIK The wrestling world lost a true legend today, with the passing of Khosrow Vaziri, better known to fans across the globe as The Iron Sheik. Although I never got to know The Sheik well, I was fortunate to have been on hand for two of his most iconic... pic.twitter.com/mVMqTaeXtE — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) June 7, 2023

Other active performers to honor Sheik include Zelina Vega, Nyla Rose, Miro, Renee Paquette, Natalya, and Samoa Joe, among others.

Somebody gonna get a camel clutch today bubba!



Nyla rose number vaun☝🏽,

Opponents *HCHACUP-TOOO💦* — 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) June 7, 2023

inna lillahi wa inallah-e-raji'oon all love, Sheiky Baby. pic.twitter.com/La9hvIjCUO — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 7, 2023

Iron Sheik had a huge influence in my career. Back in FCW ( WWE DEVELOPMENTAL SYSTEM )DAYS I had no idea about speaking on the microphone. then i went and studied his ability and that's where things started to turn. Legit wrestler, pro wrestler and amazing entertainer. RIP — Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 7, 2023

"Love you forever Bubba" Rest in Power to the Mighty Iron Sheik. My sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/ct41brPIBn — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 7, 2023

NOTHING BUT LOVE AND RESPECT to the Iron Sheik. The wrestling world has lost an icon and a very special person. 😔 pic.twitter.com/bJRukaf8qA — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 7, 2023