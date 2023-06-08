Konnan Has Changed His Mind On Wheeler Yuta's Spot In AEW

Wheeler Yuta has had a roller coaster journey in AEW since joining the company in 2021. When he first arrived on the scene, he was the protege of Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends, both of whom trained him to become a professional wrestler nearly a decade ago.

But after he became the Ring of Honor Pure Champion in May 2022, he started to get the attention of William Regal and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Ever since then, Yuta became as hyper-focused and violent as his new stablemates — Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli. But the members of BCC weren't the only ones paying attention to his evolution. Former WCW star Konnan also took notice of his progression and the veteran performer's feelings about the up-and-coming competitor have changed over the years.

During a bonus mailbag episode of the "K100" podcast, the lucha libre legend was asked his thoughts on Yuta's progression in AEW so far.