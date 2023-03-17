Wheeler Yuta Calls Out NJPW's Katsuyori Shibata For ROH Pure Title Match

Blackpool Combat Club member and current ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta is set to defend his title against an NJPW star. On this week's episode of "ROH On Honor Club," Yuta called out NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata for an upcoming match.

"I think it might be time to go for the teacher, which means I will not rest until I defeat for this Ring of Honor Pure Championship Katsuyori Shibata," said Yuta said while he sat cross-legged in the ring.

During the March 16 episode of "ROH On Honor Club," Yuta retained his title against NJPW Strong star Clark Connors. The judges of the Pure title match were Colt Cabana, B.J. Whitmer, and Dean Malenko. Wheeler has been the ROH Pure Champion since December 2022, when he defeated AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia for the title at the Final Battle pay-per-view. Wheeler is currently in his second title reign, with his first reign from April to September 2022. He has since defended the title against Timothy Thatcher and Hagane Shinnou.

Shibata last competed at a Ring of Honor event in 2017, where he and Jay Lethal defeated AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Page and Rhodes at that time were part of the Bullet Club stable. Shibata's last AEW match was in November 2022 on "AEW Rampage," where he was defeated by AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

It's safe to make a bet that if the ROH Pure Championship match does happen between Yuta and Shibata, it will take place at Ring of Honor's next big pay-per-view, Supercard of Honor. The PPV is set for later this month on March 31.