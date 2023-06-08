Photo: AEW's Darby Allin Shows Off New Head Tattoo

Darby Allin has shown off his new head tattoo on social media. The former AEW TNT Champion's fresh ink goes from his shoulder up to the left side of his face. The work was completed by tattoo and surrealistic fine artist Caleb Morgan. Allin already has multiple tattoos on his body, including one that reads "Relentless" on the back of his neck. Back in July 2020, Allin revealed his new sleeve tattoo, which was also work completed by tattoo artist Morgan. You can see an image of his latest work below.

Allin's new tattoo was spotted on "AEW Dynamite" this week. The ink could be seen when the 30-year-old and Sting saved reigning AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy during a post-match attack from Toa Liona, Brian Cage, and Bishop Kaun. Cassidy had just retained the AEW International Championship against Swerve Strickland.

Allin was a participant in the four-way match for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 28 — MJF successfully retained the gold by overcoming Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. His most recent televised bout took place on the May 31 episode of "Dynamite," where he and Cassidy defeated Gates of Agony's Liona and Kaun in tag team action. Allin performed on two AEW house shows this past weekend, first successfully teaming up with Cassidy against Big Bill and Ethan Page in Tupelo, Mississippi, before the pair got the better of Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard in Huntsville, Alabama.