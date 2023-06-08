Mark Andrews Calls This Tag Team 'More Influential Than The Young Bucks'

During the June 1 episode of "Impact Wrestling," Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster of Subculture were able to check off a bucket list item when they wrestled The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event. Although Subculture came up short to the veterans, Andrews had nothing but praise for them on the latest episode of his podcast, "My Love Letter To Wrestling."

"A big dream match of mine for many, many years has been to wrestle Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, The Motor City Machine Guns, who are, in my opinion, maybe the most influential tag team of a generation," Andrews said. "I'd even go to say more influential than The Young Bucks in recent years."

He explained, "Yeah, and don't get me wrong, I know the Bucks pretty much started AEW, but Motor City Machine Guns, they established that junior heavyweight tag team style. Everyone copied it from them. That X-Division style that became the independent style. So huge, huge influence for me and for Flash, and we actually got to wrestle them on Impact Wrestling last week, which was honestly bada**, it was awesome."

While Andrews has yet to cross paths with The Young Bucks, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have battled the Machine Guns on numerous occasions across promotions such as PWG, TNA, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Their last standard tag team match took place at ROH Death Before Dishonor in 2017 as the Machine Guns captured the ROH World Tag Team titles.

