Backstage News On Lady Frost Missing ROH TV Tapings

Lady Frost was reportedly scheduled to be at Ring of Honor's latest set of television tapings this past weekend in Orlando, Florida. According to Fightful Select, the former Impact Wrestling star was unable to make it due to travel issues. Frost's most recent ROH match took place on the May 18 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," where she emerged victorious in a singles bout against Miranda Alize — that encounter was taped earlier that same month.

Despite allegedly encountering some travel woes, Frost did perform at All Elite Wrestling's House Rules Tour house show in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night — Frost unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship at that event. Frost had participated in three televised matches for Tony Khan's promotion prior to the Huntsville show, with her latest on-screen bout coming on the May 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite," losing to Taya Valkyrie in a one-on-one match.

The 38-year-old began her pro wrestling career in March 2018, making her debut on "WWE Raw" in a squash match against the current "Raw" Women's Champion Asuka. Frost has also performed for promotions such as the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in Mexico.