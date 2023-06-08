WWE Hall Of Famer Brutus Beefcake Offers Details From Parasailing Accident

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is a WWE Hall of Famer, with a storied career that lasted from 1979 to his final match in 2015. However, that lengthy career was nearly cut significantly short when Beefcake, whose real name is Ed Leslie, was involved in a parasailing accident in the summer of 1990. Appearing on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," Leslie recounted the graphic details of the accident, from the moments preceding the collision to the years of recovery that followed.

"We were out having fun, parasailing, and ... doing stuff on the lake," Leslie said. "Basically, we put the parasail away — we'd had a couple [of] incidents. ... We were gonna hop on our bikes, take a ride, and then we had some guys — we had a band that was gonna play. We were out on this huge, big house [that] opened up on the lake. And next thing you know, Brian Blair comes up ... with a girl. The girl wanted to parasail."

Blair was a fellow wrestler from the era who competed in the WWF for several years as one-half of The Killer Bees. According to Leslie, he tried to tell Blair that they were done parasailing for the day, but Blair was persistent on the issue. Eventually, Leslie and his friends set the parasail back up and started getting things ready for the woman Blair brought along.