Paul Heyman Reveals The One WWE Star He'd Have Worked With Besides Roman Reigns

Since the August 28, 2020 episode of "WWE SmackDown" — albeit with a brief detour between December 2021 and January 2022 — Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have been aligned. In that time, we've seen "The Head of the Table" turn heel, unite his family, and etch his name in the history books, most recently celebrating 1,000 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. And in nearly all these moments, Heyman has been by his side.

But there was always one other superstar Heyman was willing to work with after leaving former client Brock Lesnar behind. On a recent episode of "Tetragrammaton" with Rick Rubin, "The Wiseman" discussed that one non-Reigns superstar who would've been in contention for his advocacy, what led to his partnership with Reigns, and what it felt like when the two of them eventually got together.

"So Vince [McMahon] removes me as Executive Director in June of 2020," Heyman began. "I thought I had a bunch of months left on my contract, and I was gonna ride it out, and we'll see where we go from there."

Settling was never going to happen. Heyman had a vision of the type of superstar he was going to work with — they needed to already be a star, for one thing; he'd simply be the catalyst to take them to the next level. That was very clear.

"There were limited options in my agreement as to whom WWE could put me with. When I had the leverage, I wrote that in," Heyman continued. "Because we had reached a point — the cache of being Brock Lesnar's advocate — that anybody else you put me with could either make them instantly a star, or you're watering me down and ultimately hurting the other person because they don't belong with me."