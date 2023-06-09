Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of The Iron Sheik

Every superhero needs a compelling antagonist, a role that The Iron Sheik portrayed masterfully to facilitate the rise of Hulkamania in the '80s. A day after the passing of his greatest rival, Hulk Hogan took to Instagram to explain why only his peers in the industry could truly understand the bond he shared with The Sheik.

Fittingly, Hogan's tribute was accompanied by a picture of The Sheik making him grimace to the Camel Clutch.

"Today, we honor the legacy of a wrestling icon. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh," Hogan began. "The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and Sheikh's contributions to our industry will never be forgotten. I'll always cherish the battles we had in the ring. Our matches were intense, and our rivalry was legendary. We shared a bond that only fellow wrestlers can understand. Iron Sheikh's unique charisma, undeniable talent, and unforgettable personality made him an unforgettable figure in the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come.

"Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh. You will always be remembered as a true warrior of the ring."

The Sheik had often taken credit for "making the Hulkamania" through his various rants, going as far as to claim that Hogan owed most of his success to him. However, a lot of those comments were made tongue-in-cheek and in character, something that Hogan acknowledged during his profanity-filled argument with The Sheik on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2008. In fact, that argument ended with the two men expressing their love for one another minutes after cussing each other out.

Hogan is the latest to shine a light on the life and legacy of The Iron Sheik. Over the past 24 hours, scores of wrestlers and wrestling personalities, many of whom either worked closely with The Sheik or shared a laugh or two with the animated "Sheiky Baby," have paid glowing tributes to their departed friend.