Paul Heyman On How Roman Reigns' Leukemia Battle & Time Away From WWE Changed Him

Prior to his metamorphosis into "The Tribal Chief" and "The Head of the Table," Roman Reigns spent many months on the shelf as he battled leukemia for the second time. He delivered the sad news on "WWE Raw," a few days ahead of WWE's Crown Jewel event in October 2018.

As a result of his diagnosis, Reigns was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship while he underwent treatment. He later returned in February 2019 to announce that he had defeated the disease. Paul Heyman, Reigns' "Special Counsel," looked back at that tumultuous time and said that the journey to remission wasn't easy for Reigns.

During a recent appearance on "Tetragrammaton," Heyman reflected on Reigns' time away from WWE and how it changed him as a person. At the time of his diagnosis, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was performing under a full-time contract, with roughly 200-250 days on the road.

"He was on a full schedule, working every show, and then it stopped. Boom. Now you're home. Boom. Complete shock to the system in every conceivable way," Heyman said.