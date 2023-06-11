Bobby Fish Remembers Wrestling Briscoes, Reveals How Jay's Tragic Death Inspired Him

Earlier this year, the wrestling world gathered together to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of former ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), who tragically passed away at the age of 38. Recently, one of Briscoe's former rivals, Bobby Fish, reflected on his time working with Jay, and his brother Mark, in ROH. From 2013 to 2017, Fish and his partner Kyle O'Reilly (collectively known as reDRagon) found themselves as core members of the ROH tag team division alongside the likes of The Briscoes, The Young Bucks, and The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian). During an appearance on "Tru Heel Heat," Fish recalled his early interactions with Jay and Mark.

"The Briscoes, guys that, coming into Ring of Honor way back when I was just cutting my teeth and definitely wasn't even getting dark matches or anything, just setting up chairs and driving back with [Tony] DeVito, the Briscoes, you couldn't help but notice them," Fish said. "Then they would go on to just have this epic career with that same company, and they were integral to the growth of that company and they grew up in that company. So, the accolades go on and on, but more than that, they were just a pleasure to work with."

Fish continued on to applaud The Briscoes for their professional conduct in the ring. Though they might have hit hard, Fish knew there was never any intent to injure anybody.