Bobby Fish Remembers Wrestling Briscoes, Reveals How Jay's Tragic Death Inspired Him
Earlier this year, the wrestling world gathered together to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of former ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), who tragically passed away at the age of 38. Recently, one of Briscoe's former rivals, Bobby Fish, reflected on his time working with Jay, and his brother Mark, in ROH. From 2013 to 2017, Fish and his partner Kyle O'Reilly (collectively known as reDRagon) found themselves as core members of the ROH tag team division alongside the likes of The Briscoes, The Young Bucks, and The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian). During an appearance on "Tru Heel Heat," Fish recalled his early interactions with Jay and Mark.
"The Briscoes, guys that, coming into Ring of Honor way back when I was just cutting my teeth and definitely wasn't even getting dark matches or anything, just setting up chairs and driving back with [Tony] DeVito, the Briscoes, you couldn't help but notice them," Fish said. "Then they would go on to just have this epic career with that same company, and they were integral to the growth of that company and they grew up in that company. So, the accolades go on and on, but more than that, they were just a pleasure to work with."
Fish continued on to applaud The Briscoes for their professional conduct in the ring. Though they might have hit hard, Fish knew there was never any intent to injure anybody.
How The Briscoe Family 'Inspired' Him
Looking back on Jay's death, Fish says he was touched by the faith that his family shared during the weeks following the tragic event. "The thing that has inspired me the most with the whole tragedy with Jay has been the faith of the Pugh family. To watch Mark, to watch Jay's wife, to watch Big Man and their mother, especially at the services and stuff, they were holding people up. I've recounted [Jay's] faith, which I know he and I had some conversations on the road about that ... But to see the faith that Mark has is [inspiring], and he walks it out. He doesn't just talk about it, he literally walks it out."
Eight days after his brother passed away, Mark Briscoe competed in a tribute match against their former friend, and rival, Jay Lethal on "AEW Dynamite." Fish says that viewers can see examples of faith scattered throughout Mark's performance there. Jay's funeral was then held on Sunday, January 29 at their local school district, as friends and family delivered their eulogies.
With The Briscoes' incredible faith and impressive in-ring accomplishments, Fish implores promoters to induct them into the Hall of Fame someday. "If those guys aren't in the Hall of Fame somewhere at some point, I don't want to be in that Hall of Fame," he said.
