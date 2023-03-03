Bobby Fish Explains That The Way Briscoe Family Handles Loss Is 'Inspiring'

Bobby Fish, formerly of ROH, "WWE NXT," and AEW, has talked about the legacy of the Briscoe Brothers as a tag team, as well as how the family is coping with the death of Jay Briscoe.

Fish was a recent guest on the "Going Broadway Podcast," where one of the obvious topics of discussion was the recent death of one-half of one of the greatest tag teams in ROH history, Jay Briscoe of the Briscoe Brothers. Fish spent 2013 to 2017 as a key part of ROH's tag team division (as half of reDRagon with Kyle O'Reilly), and he spoke of the Briscoes' impact in establishing him and O'Reilly as players in ROH, as well as the inspiration he's taken from the Pugh family's response to Jay's death.

"There's nothing I can say that hasn't already been said," Fish explained. "Obviously, I'm not gonna belabor the point about how talented they were from a wrestling standpoint. They were certainly huge parts of helping to make Kyle and I legitimate. To win the tag titles from them ... they were more Ring of Honor than the name 'Ring of Honor,' y'know? They are synonymous there, the quintessential Ring of Honor guys."

He added that early in his career, he rode with ROH veteran Tony DeVito, so he got a glimpse of the teenaged Briscoes a decade before going to ROH full-time and feuded with them after they became the promotion's signature tag team.