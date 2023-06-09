Impact Wrestling Down Under Tour To Air Live On FITE

Next month, Impact Wrestling celebrates its 21st anniversary as the company presents the Slammiversary pay-per-view from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Before Impact makes a trip back up north, though, they will fly overseas to host a four-day tour in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia. This "Down Under" tour will include a pair of wrestling shows, which will now be shown on the FITE TV streaming service.

Earlier today, FITE announced that the two shows, set to take place on June 30 and July 1, will stream live on their platform. Each event will begin at 7:00 PM local time (5:00 AM EST), which fans can watch by purchasing the discount bundle or by ordering a show individually.

As of this writing, Impact has not confirmed which talent will take part in their Australian tour, but they have promised "four days of activities," including the aforementioned duo of live wrestling shows. Impact Wrestling kicks off their tour, which has been supported by the NSW Government Regional Events Acceleration Fund, on Thursday June 29. This marks the company's first-ever visit to Australia. Initially, New Japan Pro-Wrestling was slated to make their way to Australia for the NJPW Oceania Cup, but due to a scheduling conflict and talent availability issues, Impact replaced them.