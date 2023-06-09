32.3% Of Fans Say Chad Gable Is WWE's Most Underutilized Talent - WINC Survey

Following a recent Wrestling Inc. Twitter survey, the results are in, and fans believe Chad Gable Is WWE's most underutilized talent on the roster as of June 2023. That said, it might as well have been a virtual tie between three superstars.

Of 610 votes, Gable took top honors with 32.3 percent. That said, Butch (Pete Dunne) was right behind him with 32.1 percent of the vote and Johnny Gargano came in third with 31.3 percent. The remaining 4.3 percent went to "WWE NXT's" Tyler Bate.

Gable may be the brains of Alpha Academy, but he's been showing off his strength as well whenever he's gotten the chance to shine. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Butch continues to bounce around with the Brawling Brutes while Gargano has been dealing with injury issues more or less since returning to WWE.

Of the four, only Gable has held championship gold on the main roster, having been a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion.