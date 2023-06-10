Asuka Responds To Criticism Over New WWE Women's Title Belt Design

During this past episode of "WWE SmackDown," general manager Adam Pearce presented Asuka with the new WWE Women's Championship belt, which in turn replaced the "Raw" Women's Championship that Asuka has held since she won it from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions.

The new title has faced some fan criticism due to its similarity to other WWE Championships and its overall appearance. On Saturday afternoon, "The Empress of Tomorrow" responded to those criticisms via Twitter, noting how people that don't like it have "bad fashion sense."

"I would like to see the fashion sense of the person who says that my belt design is terrible If they have bad fashion sense, I despise them," she wrote.

While Asuka is dealing with a few critiques, she also has to deal with a future match against Charlotte Flair. During the "title ceremony," Flair returned after being gone from the promotion for two months and challenged Asuka for a future shot at the title, which Asuka eventually accepted.

Flair's last in-ring appearance saw her lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Ripley has since successfully defended the "SmackDown" Women's Title against Zelina Vega, Dana Brooke, and Natalya at Night of Champions.

Asuka also replied to WWE's tweet that asked fans for their own thoughts on the new championship. She wrote that the "belt design" was cool and she noted how she "liked it a lot."