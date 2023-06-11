DSOTR's Evan Husney Compares Past Eras Of Wrestling To Rock And Roll Experience

Wrestling and rock music have seemed to go hand in hand with one another over the years, with many wrestlers sharing their love of the music genre over the years and some even being musicians themselves. While it might not be the first thing that comes to mind, the lifestyles professionals in both industries share is actually quite similar, and Dark Side of the Ring co-creator Evan Husney detailed why he thought such was the case during a recent appearance on "Under The Ring".

"The lifestyles of professional wrestlers are just so over the top and wild and extreme in terms of just whether it's the rock and roll lifestyle," Husney said. It kind of mirrors that rock and roll experience. Being on the road, touring, partying, excess."

Initially airing in 2019, the docuseries centers on some of the most contentious stories and moments in wrestling history and is airing its fourth season.

"I think what makes it special is that wrestlers have always had to live two lives," Husney continued. "One maintaining their characters, protecting the business, keeping up kayfabe, keeping up appearances, trying to play the heel when they're a completely different person at heart."