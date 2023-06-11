DSOTR's Evan Husney Compares Past Eras Of Wrestling To Rock And Roll Experience
Wrestling and rock music have seemed to go hand in hand with one another over the years, with many wrestlers sharing their love of the music genre over the years and some even being musicians themselves. While it might not be the first thing that comes to mind, the lifestyles professionals in both industries share is actually quite similar, and Dark Side of the Ring co-creator Evan Husney detailed why he thought such was the case during a recent appearance on "Under The Ring".
"The lifestyles of professional wrestlers are just so over the top and wild and extreme in terms of just whether it's the rock and roll lifestyle," Husney said. It kind of mirrors that rock and roll experience. Being on the road, touring, partying, excess."
Initially airing in 2019, the docuseries centers on some of the most contentious stories and moments in wrestling history and is airing its fourth season.
"I think what makes it special is that wrestlers have always had to live two lives," Husney continued. "One maintaining their characters, protecting the business, keeping up kayfabe, keeping up appearances, trying to play the heel when they're a completely different person at heart."
What Goes Into Tackling Difficult Subjects On The Show?
Husney furthermore discussed how himself and Dark Side of the Ring co-creator Jason Eisener approach showcasing addiction on the show, in light of the fact that this has been a prominent issue in the wrestling world over the years. Several episodes of the series have touched on the subject, including the recent season premiere centering on the relationship between Chris Candido and Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch.
"Thankfully, it's not that now. There is that silver lining that now things are different than they were ...It was that era where these wrestlers were just on the road 300+ days a year, their bodies breaking down. They're pretty much in car accidents every single night."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.