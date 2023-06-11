Jake Roberts Recalls Iron Sheik Being Ready To Fight Over Language Misunderstanding

In the wake of the legendary Iron Sheik's passing, many wrestlers have come forward to share stories of the late star. On Busted Open, Jake "the Snake" Roberts remembered Sheik and shared a story from his time traveling with a new-to-America Sheik in the 70s.

"Sheik was what he was, definitely a character beyond all characters. He was something else. I know I've been thinking quite a bit since his passing," Roberts said, "We were driving, this is back in 1975, and he was new to wrestling. He was also new to the English language. He didn't understand some things. You could say something, and it'd be good even though it sounds like it's bad. I think I called him a 'bad son of a b***h.' He freaking lost it. I was driving in the car and he's like, 'You motherf***er. I can't believe you call Sheiky baby bad son of a b***h. Pull the car over, I'm going to teach you some respect. I'm going to f*** you in the a**.' I'm like 'Sheik what's wrong? I called you a bad son of a b***h.'

Roberts recalled pulling the car over and letting Sheik out, only for an enraged Sheik to tear off his shirt ready to fight. He said he just put the car in drive and left Sheik behind.

"I went down the road about a mile, and he came walking up. He came walking up, and I looked at him and he says, 'Ah Jake my best friend, I can't believe you leave the Sheiky Baby," he said, "With a difference in languages, you call somebody a 'bad son of a b***h' in their language that means they're a piece of s***, but in our language, it means you're a bad motherf***er."