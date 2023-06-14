Hulk Hogan Says Pro Wrestling Isn't A Work, Despite Being Scripted
WWE Hall of Famer and all-around wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was a guest on the Nelk Boys' "Full Send Podcast." Hogan shared his insight about the behind-the-scenes of pro-wrestling and how he thinks the business is not a work, but a shoot.
"Everyone says that this business is a work," said Hogan. "Okay, well if I'm making twice as much money as you and you're wrestling me is that a work? That's a f***ing shoot brother and that's how I looked at it. This business was a shoot, it was the man who made the most money. When I worked for Vince and Bob Backlund was the champion, I wrestled Backlund, and Backlund always got paid more than me. This isn't a work, it does matter if you win or lose, it does matter if you are the champion or not. Everybody goes, 'It's a work.' Well, it's really not a work, it's about the money and the mileage."
During the interview, Hogan also discussed working as a babyface and why playing the good guy was better for business and his brand back in the day.
Good Guys Sell More
The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion used another example of why he believes wrestling is a shoot. Before the New World Order, faces in the business sold twice as more than heels, so the WWE Hall of Famer never treated the business like a work during his in-ring heyday.
"And for me, you know if you're a good guy, usually until the NWO came along, back in the day, if you were a good guy, your merchandise sold two to one over the bad guy stuff. That's not a work for me, that's a shoot, brother. I'm making more money than you and I'm wrestling you, my t-shirts are selling twice as much as yours. Maybe it's a work to you, but not to me," Hogan added.
Later in the interview, Hogan mentioned how Vince McMahon Sr. fired him for doing "Rocky III," because they had plans for him and they were trying to "groom him to fit into a pocket."
