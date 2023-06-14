Hulk Hogan Says Pro Wrestling Isn't A Work, Despite Being Scripted

WWE Hall of Famer and all-around wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was a guest on the Nelk Boys' "Full Send Podcast." Hogan shared his insight about the behind-the-scenes of pro-wrestling and how he thinks the business is not a work, but a shoot.

"Everyone says that this business is a work," said Hogan. "Okay, well if I'm making twice as much money as you and you're wrestling me is that a work? That's a f***ing shoot brother and that's how I looked at it. This business was a shoot, it was the man who made the most money. When I worked for Vince and Bob Backlund was the champion, I wrestled Backlund, and Backlund always got paid more than me. This isn't a work, it does matter if you win or lose, it does matter if you are the champion or not. Everybody goes, 'It's a work.' Well, it's really not a work, it's about the money and the mileage."

During the interview, Hogan also discussed working as a babyface and why playing the good guy was better for business and his brand back in the day.