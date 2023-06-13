Chris Harris Reveals Which WWE Producer Did Him No Favors

In response to the recent comments made by "Something to Wrestle" host Bruce Prichard, "Wildcat" Chris Harris has finally addressed his very short stint in WWE. And though he has spoken about it generally in the past, the former NWA Tag Team Champion discussed that time in his career more openly than ever before when he sat down for an extended conversation with Conrad Thompson on "False Finish."

Despite Prichard's criticism of his WWE run, Harris' acclaimed run in TNA showed that he had plenty of experience with pre-tapes, promos, and matches. However, he faced so many obstacles and restrictions as Braden Walker that soured his whole WWE experience. For example, when it came to his spinning slam finisher known as Catatonic, Umaga was already using it as a set-up move on WWE TV, so he wasn't allowed to use it anymore. He found out that this also applied to many maneuvers in his arsenal, but not until he was about to have his matches. This lack of communication was most prominent in his second and final match on ECW against James Curtis.

"Jamie Noble really stands out to me [as someone who] went out of his way to not do me any favors," said Harris. "He was trying to change my match around right before I'm going out... It's already hard enough to try to change my whole routine because I can't do all these moves and now you're trying to tell me before I'm seconds away from going out to just do this and do that and do this... It was so bad. I must have thrown 30 clotheslines in that match."