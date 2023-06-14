Booker T On Mixing WWE Main Roster With NXT Talent

Many main roster stars have been appearing on "WWE NXT" as of late, with Mustafa Ali, Dana Brooke, and Baron Corbin being the latest examples. Furthermore, Booker T is firmly behind this setup.

"I like that idea of being able to merge main roster superstar talent to come down and work with some of the NXT talent without developing them too quick to move to Raw," he said on the "Hall Of Fame" radio show. "Instead of moving to Raw, instead of going up to that level, someone come down to this level to bring these guys up to this level."

Booker compared it to a college player competing against an NBA star, with the experience being a learning curve, allowing the younger wrestlers to get first-hand experience without as much pressure.

"You've got a lot of guys in NXT that have got a lot of talent, like a lot of raw talent, but they don't even understand what it means to work with one of the main roster guys," he said. "Then they get in the ring and merge with them and they see such a huge difference as far as the way the guy works and, you know, the strength. Everything is going to be a little bit different."

Bron Breakker recently challenged Seth Rollins to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against him on "NXT," proving that big matches can come from this idea. That provides another benefit in Booker T's mind from a ratings perspective.

"Being able to bring that star power — like a Seth Rollins — to NXT for that one night, the ratings should be up," he said. "Just for that one night knowing there's a main event with Seth Rollins in there or whoever that comes from the main roster I think is a big jump. Great, great move."

