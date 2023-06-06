Bron Breakker Challenges Seth Rollins For World Heavyweight Title On WWE NXT

After this week's episode of "WWE NXT," it seems Bron Breakker is looking past the "NXT" Championship and toward a larger goal. During Tuesday's episode, Breakker revealed that he wants to face new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the title.

Breakker called out Rollins in the final moments of the show, saying he wanted Rollins to prove that he was "the workhorse of WWE" by coming to the developmental brand and putting his title on the line. He also said that while Rollins was the inaugural "NXT" Champion, Breakker was the most dominant holder of that title. Breakker is a former 2-time "NXT" Champion, his most recent reign lasting nearly a year, from April 4, 2022, to April 1, 2023.

Rollins became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion last month at WWE Night of Champions after defeating AJ Styles in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. Rollins has already made his first defense of the title, defeating the Judgment Day's Damian Priest this week on "WWE Raw." He's also a former 2-time WWE Champion, a former 2-time Universal Champion, and of course, the first-ever "NXT" Champion, having won a tournament for that belt, as well, back in 2012.