Dark Side Of The Ring Co-Creator Hypes Upcoming Marty Jannetty Episode

Season 4 of "Dark Side of The Ring" is underway and this week's episode will deal with the infamous Marty Jannetty.

"Dark Side" producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner spoke with "The Ringer Wrestling Show" about this week's episode, especially after Jannetty confessed to a murder in a since recanted social media post, which was right as Husney and Eisner were wrapping up production of season 3 of the program.

"When we were finishing season 3, we were finishing it up...that's when the news broke about this crazy story that Marty had put out there that he had killed somebody once at some point in time," Husney said. According to the producer, there were plenty of memes and fan edits for "Dark Side of The Ring," saying fans "went crazy" for Marty's story, which got the wheels turning in their heads.

"What would a Marty Jannetty episode look like?"

Husney says the team ended up spending four days with Marty Jannetty trying to get to "his truth," noting that they couldn't just do a brief interview to capture Jannetty's spirit

"I think a lot of people are gonna find this is largely about his time after the spotlight," Husney continued, "where he's chasing that notoriety by any means, whether being provocative, fabricating things, creating his own universe. So I think we've landed on the perfect title for that episode, it's called 'The World According To Marty Jannetty.'"

Marty Jannetty's episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" will air on Tuesday at 10 pm on Vice.