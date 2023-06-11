Billy Gunn Thinks Max Caster Would Have Been Over During Attitude Era

Billy Gunn has had the opportunity to mentor Max Caster during their time working together as part of The Acclaimed, and from what he has seen the D-Generation X star believes Caster's act would have gotten over during the Attitude Era, just as it does currently in AEW.

"I think only because he is a genius when it comes to his little raps and stuff and I think in that era, that's all people wanted to do," he said to "SportsKeeda WrestleBinge." "Because it's very interactive that's the biggest thing that me and Road Dogg were, we were very interactive because at that time."

Caster has gained plenty of plaudits for the raps that he cuts on the way to the ring as part of The Acclaimed's entrances, which often tap into current affairs in pop culture while also linking them back to professional wrestling and his opponents. While that wasn't exactly what the New Age Outlaws did, the quotes that Road Dogg came out with inside the ring before their matches also ended up being iconic.

"Even today it's still amazing and I don't think there's anybody that doesn't know his whole thing," Gunn said about Road Dogg's catchphrase. "You don't know the gravity of how that is until people that weren't even born then know what it is, so that just shows you the volume of how special that is, right? I think Max would have been okay, I think they really would have got into his stuff."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SportsKeeda WrestleBinge" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.