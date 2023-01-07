Max Caster Works Vince McMahon Reference Into Latest Rap

AEW's fifth installment of "Battle of the Belts" opened with a third installment of Max Caster verbally unloading on Jeff Jarrett. While this rap from Caster is less likely to spawn a ruthless Twitter rampage from Jarrett's wife, it did make reference to the biggest story in wrestling at the moment — the return of Vince McMahon.

"You a stain on this business man, I mean Jeff Jarrett is worse than Vince McMahon," Caster rapped.

Caster's reference comes in the midst of McMahon seizing power at WWE after months of retirement. McMahon originally retired in the wake of sexual assault and hush money allegations, but recently expressed regret over retiring. McMahon has now been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors.

McMahon's return to the company has raised a number of questions among WWE employees about the future of the company. While initial reports had McMahon returning for the likely sale of the company, WWE's official release on the matter said a sale is not guaranteed.

Anthony Bowens and Caster have been in conflict with Jarrett and Jay Lethal for a number of weeks, and as such Caster has now had multiple raps pertaining to Jarrett. A rap from the December 28 "Dynamite" raised the ire of Karen Jarrett, Jeff's wife.

The Acclaimed defended its AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jarrett and Lethal at "Battle of the Belts V" in a No Holds Barred match. Jarrett and Lethal previously faced Caster and Bowens on the January 4 "Dynamite." After a controversial ending, Jarrett and Lethal were granted their rematch but were unsuccessful once again.