WWE Hall Of Famer's Wife Blasts The Acclaimed Over Latest Rap

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed didn't pull any punches in their verbal evisceration of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on the 12/28 "AEW Dynamite."

Through a new rap video, Max Caster made references to Global Force Wrestling — Jarrett's defunct wrestling promotion — and even referred to the WWE Hall of Famer as a "carnie ripping people off" and the "worst Jeffrey since Dahmer." Caster would also mock Lethal for making a career out of impersonating legends such as Ric Flair and Randy Savage.

There was one portion of Caster's rap that specifically drew the ire of Jarrett and his wife, Karen.

"And you stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife," Caster said in reference to a 55-year-old Jarrett signing with AEW.

While responding to a clip of the video, Jarrett stressed he "can't f'n wait til @karenjarrett meets @PlatinumMax face-to-face."

Karen, meanwhile, cautioned Caster against making things personal.

"Hey @TonyKhan your little boy @PlatinumMax thought he was cute and went somewhere he should have NEVER EVER gone," Karen wrote on Twitter. "You and him have NO IDEA what you've gotten started....."

In subsequent tweets, Karen agreed with a fan that Caster legitimately "crossed a line" and that she was in no mood to make light of the situation. It remains to be seen if Karen is introduced to AEW programming to further the ongoing rivalry between The Acclaimed and the stable of Jarrett, Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

Caster's name-drop of Kurt Angle was a reference to Karen marrying Jarrett in 2010, less than two years following her divorce from Angle. In 2010, TNA used the real-life situation between Jarrett, Angle, and Karen in a brief storyline that culminated with a match at the 2011 Genesis pay-per-view.