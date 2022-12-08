Sonjay Dutt Gives Update On When Satnam Singh Will Have AEW Singles Match

Satnam Singh is "getting real close" to being able to have his first singles match as a professional wrestler, according to AEW producer Sonjay Dutt.

Singh, an Indian-born former basketball player, made his AEW debut in April and has gone 6-1 fighting alongside tag team partner Jay Lethal. However, Singh has yet to fly solo in the ring.

"We're getting to that point," Dutt told Renée Paquette Thursday on "The Sessions" podcast. "We're getting real close."

Dutt, who has taken on the role of Singh's mentor backstage, said Singh, a former Dallas Mavericks draft pick, "really wants to excel at this." Dutt said he and Lethal have primarily helped "cultivate" Singh's skill set in the ring, while multi-time former world champion Paul Wight, aka. The Big Show, has also recently "taken an interest" in helping AEW's newest giant learn the ropes.

"Anything we show him, anything we tell him, he soaks it up," Dutt said. "He utilizes the stuff we tell him to utilize, like, 'Hey, do this differently.' And I didn't think that would be the case. I've worked with other Indian giants in WWE and that was not the case at all."

Dutt said he and Lethal have advised the 7-foot-2 giant to listen and do whatever Wight tells him. "Paul will be your ticket to success," Dutt said he told Singh.

"I think he's got such a bright future in wrestling," Dutt said. "He's still a kid. He's 26 and he's soaking in this new world that he probably had no clue about before he stepped in it, so for him to excel this quickly in something he probably never even watched as a child, that says a lot about his character and his athletic prowess."

