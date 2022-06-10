While some may be uncertain of Satnam Singh’s ability to wrestle, the former 2015 NBA draft pick keeps his confidence as large as his vertical reach. Ahead of his debut match tonight on “AEW Rampage” the 7’3″ Singh did a special “Ask Me Anything” with Bleacher Report where he answered several wrestling questions, including how he first got involved in the squared circle.

“In 2017, when I was playing in the D League still, WWE reached out and made me come to the Performance Center,” Singh responded. “I tried it out and trained with them, but I wasn’t ready to make that move yet, because I was still into basketball. 2017 was when I initially was exposed to it.”

So how has the big man taken to his pro wrestling training? It sounds as if his time spent at the WWE Performance Center may have paid off.

“I don’t think anything is really hard,” he replied. “I’m just learning by seeing things and I don’t really have trouble with specific moves.”

If Singh can deliver in a meaningful way in the ring the sky is the limit. With Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt by his side could AEW gold be on the horizon?

“I don’t know just yet, but I pray a title gets to me soon,” he said.

Singh for his in-ring debut as he teams up with Jay Lethal tonight on “Rampage” in one of four matches on the card. Singh, along with Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, has set their sights on the ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe at the moment. Singh made his first appearance following Joe’s championship win against Minoru Suzuki on an episode of “AEW Dynamite.” AEW President Tony Khan responded to criticism following his debut as some did not like the hype that came along with with the lights going out in the show-closing angle.

Tonight’s “Rampage” will feature Will Ospreay & Aussie Open taking on FTR and Trent Berretta, Red Velvet will face Kris Statlander and Jake Hager will take on Eddie Kingston. In addition to that Hook and Danhausen are on tap to speak.

