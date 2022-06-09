Big things are sure to happen on AEW’s next episode of “Rampage” this Friday. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open make their AEW debuts, the continuation of Eddie Kingston’s issues with the Jericho Appreciation Society, and Kris Statlander looking to pick up another win over Red Velvet. Oh, and there’s also the debut of Satnam Singh, who will team up with Jay Lethal for his first official AEW match.

The promotion is doing all they can to hype up Singh’s debut, releasing a video on Twitter after last night’s “AEW Dynamite” episode of Lethal, Singh, and their manager, Sonjay Dutt, talking about the match. Lethal began with some words for rival Samoa Joe, who the trio injured on “Dynamite” just a week ago, and warned Joe they would have a problem if Joe decided to target him, Dutt and Singh when he returned.

Dutt then spoke, putting over Singh’s size and referring to him as “one in a billion”, the name of a documentary that focused on Singh’s journey to the NBA before his wrestling career. Dutt also dedicated the match to Singh’s native India, before ceding the floor to the giant.

“India, this Friday a tornado is coming,” Singh said in his native language. “Watch how much fun we’re going to have.”

THIS Friday night on #AEWRampage back at its regular time of 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama, after taking out @RingOfHonor World TV Champion @SamoaJoe, #SatnamSingh (@hellosatnam) will make his long awaited in ring debut when he teams with @TheLethalJay.@EurosportIN pic.twitter.com/fEYQkP8byk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

It has been nearly two months since Singh debuted at the end of the April 13 episode of “AEW Dynamite”, attacking Samoa Joe and aligning with Lethal and Dutt to a very polarized reaction. Reports afterward stated Singh’s debut was tied to AEW looking to make inroads with the Indian market.

As noted, Singh was a former basketball standout who was drafted in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2015 NBA draft. However, he would never reach the NBA and turned to wrestling, working out at the WWE Performance Center in 2017 before eventually signing with AEW in the fall of 2021.

