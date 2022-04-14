Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite was capped off with a hard-hitting match between Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Championship.

In the end, Samoa Joe hit his signature Muscle Buster maneuver and pulled out the -1-2-3 to become the new ROH TV Champion. When he was a Ring of Honor mainstay and put the promotion on the map, Joe also held the ROH Pure Championship and the ROH World Title.

After the match concluded, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt appeared on the ramp and told Joe that they have a present for him. When they opened the wrapped box they brought along, it was a middle finger for Joe. But that was just a diversion because the lights would subsequentially go out and when they turned back on, Satnam Singh was standing in the ring behind Joe.

He clotheslined Joe and then assisted Dutt and Lethal in taking down the new ROH TV Champion. Joe tried one last effort to fight back but Singh gave him a giant vice grip and Lethal hit his lethal injection to leave Joe laid out as the show finished.

For those unfamiliar, Satnam Singh was signed by AEW to a contract back in September 2021 and trained at the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, run by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall.

The 7’3″ Singh was drafted by the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks back in 2015 as the 52nd overall pick, also becoming the first Sikh player to be drafted into the league. He first played ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and was the first player since the 2005 Draft to enter the league without playing in college, professionally overseas, or in the NBA Developmental League. After being drafted by the Mavericks, he was sent to the 2015 NBA Summer League to play for the Texas Legends, the G-League affiliate of the Mavericks. He appeared in 9 games, with 2 starts, for the Legends during their 2015-16 season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game.

Singh was re-acquired by the Legends for their 2016-17 season, and then returned to the Mavericks for the 2017 NBA Summer League. He signed with the UBA Pro Basketball league in India in late 2017 and participated in the UBA US Pro Performance Camp in January 2018. Singh later played for the St. John’s Edge of the National Basketball League of Canada in September 2018. In July 2019 his NBA draft rights were traded alongside two second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies in a sign & trade for Delon Wright. Singh has not played since 2019.

Singh was also featured in a one-hour documentary on Netflix in January 2017, titled “One In a Billion.” The doc covered Singh’s life and journey to the NBA.

.@SamoaJoe's victory celebration is cut short by the TV debut of Satnam Singh @hellosatnam here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dlXYNyRKv0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

A despicable scene to end a huge night of #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight as @TheLethalJay, @sonjaydutterson and @hellosatnam stand over new the ROH World TV Champion @samoajoe! pic.twitter.com/LT0YiIYUft — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

