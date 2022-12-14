Max Caster Names Proudest Moment Of His AEW Career

The Acclaimed are quickly becoming one of AEW's hottest homegrown tag teams, and have found much success in the tag team division in the past few months. At the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite," The Acclaimed finally reached the pinnacle when they defeated Swerve in our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. This was a massive deal as, by winning the AEW tag titles, Anthony Bowens became the first-ever openly gay AEW wrestler to hold a title within the company. While the tag title win was a huge moment for both Bowens and Max Caster's careers, Caster discussed which AEW moment of his he is personally most proud of.

"I go to National Scissoring day," Caster said appearing on "Busted Open Radio." "I want to say that's the most proudest moment of my career is that for that 15 minutes, all those thousands of people in that arena, in that one city we're working in unison and no one had any problems. Everyone was on the same page. It doesn't matter what you believe, who you support in life, but, everyone supported The Acclaimed and The Acclaimed supported everyone in that moment."

National Scissoring Day took place on October 5 due to the popularity of The Acclaimed and Scissoring growing at a very quick rate. Merchandise has also been created for The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" himself, Billy Gunn, in shirt form. However, shirts are not the only piece of merchandise Caster has in mind for AEW to sell. "For the team meeting today, I legitimately wrote down, 'Kid's scissors for back to school,'" Caster said. "Like, what if we had pink scissors with, maybe not our face, that's kind of weird. But, just some Acclaimed scissors for kids to go back to school."