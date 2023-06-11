Matt Cardona Lists His Three Current Dream Matches

Matt Cardona is currently one of the most talked about wrestlers in the business due to his work on the independent scene, and that has led to many fans debating potential dream matches for him to be involved in. However, Cardona himself has now taken to Twitter to reveal the three active performers he would most like to face before he hangs up his boots.

Furthermore, all three men just so happen to be currently on the WWE roster and are people with whom Cardona has a distinct history: John Cena, Edge, and Cody Rhodes.

Cardona started making a name for himself in the world of WWE because of the "Rated-R Superstar" as he worked as an 'Edgehead' alongside Brian Myers, helping Edge to defend his World Heavyweight Championship during his days in La Familia. Meanwhile, Cena and Cardona were embroiled in the 'Embrace The Hate' angle which also involved Kane and Eve Torres during the height of Cardona's popularity in WWE.

Finally, Rhodes is a legitimate close friend of Cardona's and is the blueprint he followed when it came to his post-WWE career. The two also got the chance to work together briefly in AEW during Cardona's short run with the company in 2020.

Of course, for any of these matches to happen currently, Cardona would probably have to make a return to WWE, which is something he has spoken openly about in the past, admitting he can't say he wouldn't want to compete at WrestleMania again. However, the careers of Cena and Edge, in particular, are coming toward their final years, therefore he would need to make a return sooner rather than later to make the matches happen.