Matt Cardona was a recent guest on Cultaholic Wrestling’s Straight To Hell series about Cody Rhodes.

The two men are well-known for being genuine friends, and Cardona speculated on Rhodes’ future. He believes that Cody will end up doing great things and noted that he used his blueprint during his post-WWE career.

“I love Cody, I am very proud of Cody for what he did years ago when he walked away from WWE. He changed the business, he really did,” Matt said. “A lot of the things that I am doing now, I kind of use his blueprint. I did it my own way, obviously.

“I didn’t follow every step that he took, but he knows what he is doing. He’s a businessman, and he loves pro wrestling, as much as anybody, if not more. He has it in his blood, and he’s going to do great things wherever he ends up.”

Matt Cardona also spoke about the future of Ring Of Honor with Tony Khan now the owner. Cardona believes that should be great, as the AEW President loves the business and stressed why it will be a good thing for the tape library.

“I thought Ring Of Honor was dead,” he joked. “So now that it’s back with Tony Khan leading the charge, I think it’s great. There’s no denying Tony loves this business, I think he will do the right thing for the product, not just the current product, but the old library.

“It won’t sit and rot somewhere, as CM Punk said, it’s not just going to be on some Network, where it’ll be just an extra tab. That library is going to be cherished, and I think that’s great. As for what the new direction is, I don’t know.”

