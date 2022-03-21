Ring of Honor World Champion and new PROGRESS Champion Jonathan Gresham sat down with WrestleTalk to discuss both of his current title runs.

When asked about beating former PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir, Jonathan Gresham kept his statements short and sweet.

“I won the match,” Gresham said. “I’m the best in the world.”

In regards to the Ring of Honor Championship, Jonathan Gresham talked about wanting to bring prestige and honor back to the title. In order to do that, he believes he has to face two former Ring of Honor champions; CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

“At the end of Final Battle, my goal was and still is to bring honor and prestige back to the Ring of Honor World Championship, and the only way for me to do that is to wrestle two men. To face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson,” Gresham said. “That’s the only way I’m going to be able to restore honor to the Ring of Honor World Championship.

“So I’m waiting for those two matches and in time, those two matches will happen. But at the moment I have to fight and wrestle some of the best the world has to offer, so that’s what I’m doing. I asked for it and companies from all over the world have asked to host Ring of Honor World Title matches. So that’s what you’ve been seeing the last few months.”

It has been reported that Jonathan Gresham has been in talks with new ROH owner Tony Khan about a potential role in either ROH or AEW, and Gresham recently attended an episode of AEW Dynamite. Despite this, Gresham told WrestleTalk that he only learned about Khan buying Ring of Honor when everyone else did.

“I found out about Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor with the rest of the world,” Gresham revealed. “I was in a hotel room in Ireland and I get a phone call from a colleague that told me what was going on online. Because I kind of stay off of social media for long periods of time. So it was told to me by a colleague and I was just as shocked as everybody else.”

