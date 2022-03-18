AEW Owner and President, Tony Khan, joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to recap Wednesday night’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode of Dynamite.

In addition to this, Tony also noted that Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XV is set to take place in two weeks, which will be the first show under his ownership.

ROH’s previous show came in December 2021 with Final Battle. Following that event, the promotion went on a hiatus, and also released every contracted wrestler from their deals. However, on March 2, 2022, Tony Khan announced that he had acquired the company.

“In two weeks, it’ll be a very crowded Friday of wrestling,” Tony Khan explained. “I had not scheduled this pay-per-view, the Ring of Honor Supercard, but I really think that is important for me because they’ve sold tickets and made a commitment to the fans to still do the show.

“I see it as a transitional show in many ways, and I’m really excited about it because it is the first show under the new management, and it’s also a transition show before I will relaunch what I hope to be a really great, new Ring of Honor television product. A weekly series, wherever it does air or stream.

“This is a great opportunity to put our own stamp on it, but also pay respects to the great Ring of Honor traditions, and the great history of Ring of Honor with some of the top stars from recent Ring of Honor, and some of the great wrestler’s who’ve been in Ring of Honor historically. Am I gonna be able to take everybody from AEW and bring them there? No. But I think there is a very cool way to use some of the great wrestlers in AEW who are going to be available and make this a great show.”

Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XV will see a Winner Takes All match to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion as the Original ROH Champion, Jonathan Gresham, battles ROH World Champion, Bandido. The event will air on Friday, April 1 on Fite TV.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]