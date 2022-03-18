Keith Lee was a recent guest on AEW Unrestricted where he recalled how Tony Khan first got in touch with him. This took place just three days after his WWE release. However, the former NXT Champion wanted to meet him in person, as he likes to feel the energy of others.

“I don’t even know if I should say this stuff, but it’s fine because it wasn’t a business thing or anything. Yeah, that release happened, and within three days Tony found a way to get in touch with me. I was actually really impressed with that, considering we had never spoken before,” he said. “We had some really laidback conversations and kind of got to know each other a little bit. And I think that’s something that helped, because I think that some of my trust was a little disgruntled.”

Lee said he continued to speak with Khan and eventually met up. Keith Lee became a free agent on February 2, 2022 after his WWE non-compete expired. He made his AEW debut the following week on Dynamite.

“So, we had a conversation and then as time wore on, things got a little easier. We kind of met up, and I have this thing where I must meet a person, in person. I am a big people feeler as opposed to listening to things. I am an energy guy. So when I did meet him, I decided he was a fairly stand-up guy, and I really enjoyed my time with him.”

Lee will face Max Caster on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.

