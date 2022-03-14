AEW President Tony Khan appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio two days after the March 9 episode of Dynamite in Estero, Florida.

Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry discussed the AEW roster, and Tony Khan pointed out the recent transformation of former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, who just this week on Dynamite turned heel once again.

“I mean, look at Chris Jericho. Another reinvention of Chris Jericho,” Khan stated. “I think one of the most timely ones we’ve seen. It was perfect timing for Chris to come in with a new iteration of Jericho. He looks much better than he ever, in AEW, has.

“I think he looks like peak Chris Jericho right now in so many ways. His physical fitness is through the roof, and we’ve never had him here looking like this. But also, mentally, I think, having a little time off, Chris came back really sharp, and I really respect what he’s doing.”

The AEW President also discussed William Regal’s promo this past Wednesday night, which ran overtime, and how much class the Englishman showed to the locker room after the incident.

“That was an amazing promo and it sets a great example, I think,” Tony Khan stated. “Everybody in the back has so much respect for him, and you know, if his interview goes long, it means somebody else might have to cut their interview or their segment short. And that was what happened and it was very cool of him to apologize to anybody that was affected by it, because generally, we try to keep the show moving, try to keep the shows on time. You know, that was very cool of him to do that and he didn’t have to, but he did, and I think it shows what a classy person he is.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

