Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he discussed being able to meet Tony Khan recently when was backstage at AEW Dynamite recently in Newark. It was there the two got to talk for the first time.

“I got to spend a little time with Matt Hardy and I noticed, ‘oh sh*t, there’s Tony Khan, like 30 feet away.’ He’s talking to two girls, I don’t know which ones they were, sorry,” he said. “But they were doing something that night and he was very engaged. After my pleasantries and a nice photo with Matt Hardy, I said to Matt, ‘hey, do you think I can go over?’

“Because I have to like interrupt them, otherwise I am not going to see him again, right? And Matt Hardy, who I hope wasn’t, and it turns out he was not playing a rib on me said, ‘yeah, go ahead.’ It could have been the worst advice, but he knew,” Cary stated. “I said, ‘are you sure?’ He said, ‘yeah.’

“So I said, ‘excuse me,’ and I interrupted this and Tony looked at me and we exchanged the obligatory pleasantries. I thanked him for keeping the kind of wrestling that I like alive and well,” Silkin revealed. “And he thanked me for the Ring Of Honor contributions, so on and so forth. He was very nice.”

Cary Silkin then revealed that he took the opportunity to push ROH when he met Khan. He politely spoke asked about whether or not AEW could help with things if the company returns to putting on shows this year.

“In the case of ROH continuing, and I have nothing to do with the ROH business,” Silkin added. “I leaned into him and I said, ‘do you think we could maybe work with yourselves if we do a show, whenever that might be?’ Do you know what an answer was? Here’s an exclusive for you, he didn’t say yes, he didn’t say no. He just said, ‘have them give me a call.’ So if there’s a show, that would be nice.”

Cary Silkin then spoke about how Tony Khan is a fair guy, from the experience that he has seen. He also noted that everyone he has spoken with has good things to say about him.

“He worked to get FTR to Final Battle, also Jay Lethal. He seems like a really fair guy. This is no b------t, every one of those guys that I am close with that I saw, like Jerry Lynn, like Adam Cole, Christopher Daniels. I was saying, ‘how is it?’ Everyone says it is great.

“One of them said to me, ‘I got to work with the two greatest bosses of all time,’ very nice. So Tony Khan is definitely held in high esteem, beyond the fact that he’s giving these guys a paycheck,” he said. “That he’s a good guy, and he loves pro wrestling and he wants to help the entire wrestling business.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]