At last night’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, faces both familiar and new to Ring of Honor appeared in the final show for the company before going on hiatus. Among those faces, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, now going by his new moniker “Titan”, made his ROH debut.

After Brody King, Tony Deppen, Homicide, & Rocky Romero defeated EC3, Tracy Williams, Eli Isom, & Taylor Rust, EC3 cut a promo about the evils of corporate wrestling. Dak Draper and Johnson then came out to the arena and gave their own two cents. This led to EC3 saying it was a call to arms and introducing Wesley Blake, an unidentified person, and Braun Strowman.

Another surprise included the first ROH appearance of FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), in which they confronted The Briscoes after winning the ROH Tag Team Titles. The new Champions challenged any team in the world to step up to them, and FTR happily obliged, appearing on the ring apron after the lights went out and came back on.

A brawl would ensue between both of the highly acclaimed teams, forcing officials to try to break them apart from one another. We reported back in November how The Briscoes were backstage at a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, possibly negotiating to work a feud with FTR in AEW.

Another surprise appearance was made by AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She came out to confront Rok-C after her victory and told her that after Impact Hard To Kill, where she plans on recapturing her Knockouts Women Title from Mickie James, she wants to have a winner-takes-all match against Rok-C. The two women shook hands and it was implied that their rivalry will continue in Impact Wrestling.

There were also video packages sent in by numerous ROH alumni, including Eddie Edwards, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, Jimmy Jacobs, CM Punk, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Bryan Danielson.

