Jon Alba was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he spoke all about the upcoming podcast he will be co-hosting, The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, every single week, starting this Friday. Alba revealed how the entire situation came about.

“Once I got this new gig here with Conrad’s team the wheels started to come into motion,” he admitted. “I thought, ‘you know what, I think I’m going to do this. I’m going to pitch this to Matt.’ He had followed me on Twitter like maybe eight or nine months before and I made the pitch to him.

“I said, ‘if you’re remotely interested, all I need is five minutes of your time, just give me a call.’ Three weeks later, he called me, and five minutes is all it took,” Alba stated. “He said, ‘I’m interested.’ We had lunch at a Chipotle, it was only supposed to be for like, maybe an hour. And we did two and a half hours and we banged out an entire year’s worth of shows.”

Jon Alba then spoke about what people can expect from the podcast itself. He revealed that Matt Hardy is happy to break down kayfabe and really talk about the psychology behind professional wrestling.

“Matt is not unwilling to break down the walls of kayfabe and talk about wrestling psychology,” he said. “How do we get into laying a match out that looks like this ladder match? How do we make things make sense to get from point A to point B? So we are really focusing on bridging the past to the present.”

Jon Alba also exclusively revealed what the second episode of the podcast will be about. While the first one covers the past, next week’s installment will be about the present. That’s because it focuses on Matt Hardy discussing Hangman Page.

“I’ll even drop you a little exclusive here on Wrestling Inc. Episode one is about the No Mercy ladder match,” he said. “Episode two is about the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page. We are going right from past to present immediately.

“Matt has known Hangman for a while,” Alba stated. “We are going to delve into the psychology of how Hangman Page became who he is today and what Matt was able to pick up from working with him.”

You can follow Jon Alba on Twitter – @JonAlba

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]