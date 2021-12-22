AEW star Matt Hardy has had a busy first few days of the week promoting AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash in his hometown of North Carolina. Today Hardy took some time to tease an upcoming project of his own. In a Twitter post, Matt Hardy announced a new endeavor he is working on that will be revealed in 2022.

“Coming soon…#2022,” Hardy tweeted.

The tweet also contained video of Matt Hardy providing some details on this new project. Though he stopped short of revealing what it was, Hardy indicated it will be a platform where he’ll be able to express some of his view points, and will be able to do so on a weekly basis.

“In 2022 I am starting brand new project with a great team of people,” Hardy said. “I’m very excited to start telling some more stories and sharing some of my insight. Everyone knows I have lived an extreme life. When it comes to wrestling, I feel like I’ve been a pretty extreme performer. And I feel like I’m owed a lot of extreme credit for the cinematic rage after the whole broken universe saga. I have a lot of extreme viewpoints and perspective on pro wrestling. And I’m very excited to start talking about these on a regular weekly basis. So clip this now and stay tuned. There’s going to be a very special announcement very soon.”

It’s unclear if this project will involve Matt Hardy’s brother Jeff Hardy, who was released from WWE earlier this month. Both Matt and AEW announcer Jim Ross have expressed interest in Jeff Hardy joining AEW in the near future, while AEW tag team The Young Bucks have teased Jeff Hardy joining the promotion as well.

You can watch Matt Hardy’s announcement below.