On Thursday, The Young Bucks changed their Twitter header to a photo of Jeff Hardy, which led to speculation among fans over Jeff’s possible arrival in AEW.

Matt Hardy then praised The Bucks’ social media game, pointing out how the AEW EVPs constantly change their Twitter header to troll fans. You can see his tweet below.

Earlier this week, Hardy went on his Twitch channel to discuss his brother’s recent WWE release. Just as Matt talked about being the brains behind The Hardy Boyz, Jeff appeared in the background with his headphones on. The Charismatic Enigma then delivered a line that was seemingly a reference to his WWE departure.

“Sorry, man, I was listening to ‘Release Me’ by Wilson Phillips,” Jeff said.

Jeff continued, “Look, man, I am The Whisper In The Wind, I am The Swanton Bomb, but without you, there is no Poetry In Motion.”

During the Twitch stream, Jeff Hardy talked about possibly joining the platform, before announcing an upcoming acoustic concert and meet & greet tour. You can click here for the dates and ticket details for the tour.

This is not the first instance of Young Bucks fueling the Jeff Hardy to AEW rumors.