The card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As we noted this past weekend, due to the NCAA basketball tournament, this episode of AEW Rampage will be airing at 11:30 p.m. EST instead of the normal time slot of 10 p.m. EST.

One of the announced matches is Keith Lee vs. Max Caster, but beyond worrying about The Acclaimed, Lee will also have to watch his back for Will Hobbs and Ricky Starks. Starks told Keith tonight that he and Hobbs will attack Lee again if he keeps showing up on his show, Rampage. Keith Lee was unfazed and told Starks that if they interfere with his match, he will leave him laid out again.

Last Friday’s Rampage episode saw Sammy Guevara successfully defend his TNT Championship against Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin. Also, Keith Lee defeated JD Drake while Christian Cage defeated Ethan Page in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match. Full results of the episode are available here.

You can see the full card for this Friday below:

Keith Lee vs. Max Caster

Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Bear Country & Fuego Del Sol

